You can get the best affordable robot vacuum for an amazing price right now

As one of Amazon’s most popular robot vacuums, the iLife A4s is tough to beat, especially at its already-low price. But (somehow) the best affordable robot vacuum of 2018 just got even more affordable.

Usually, the iLife A4s goes for $249.99, but has been on sale at Amazon for $199.99 for quite some time now. Right now, if you check that little coupon box below the price today, you can save an additional $20. This brings the price of the iLife A4s down to $179.99—the lowest price we’ve ever seen on the site.

Although it’s slower than other robot vacuums (it took over two hours to clean a small room in our tests), the iLife A4s’s brushes narrow in and pick up the most dirt and pet hair of all the affordable robot vacuums we’ve tested. Plus, its short height of 3 inches allows it to sneak under most shelves and kitchen cabinets to capture every nook and cranny.

Not only does this robot vacuum get the job done (i.e. keeping your floors relatively clean) with a press of a button, but it’s way more affordable compared to top models like the iRobot 980, which can run you more than four times as much.

