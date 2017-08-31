You can tell this robot vacuum where not to clean—and that’s why it’s awesome

Neato, the makers of our favorite smart robot vacuum (available at Amazon for $699.00) just introduced the Botvac Connected D7. The new robot lets users program where it should and shouldn’t clean.

In other words, it won’t knock over your dog’s dish and smear food all over the floor—or worse.

Credit: Neato Program virtual "No-Go" lines in the D7's app, and you can keep the robot from making a mess.

Thanks to an updated mobile app, users can set “No-Go” lines—virtual boundaries the D7 won’t cross. It’s all thanks to Neato’s new room mapping technology. Like other robot vacuums, the D7 creates a virtual map of your home so you can command it to clean certain rooms and ignore others. When it’s done, you can see exactly where the D7 cleaned.

The new Neato also uses the map to return to its charger when necessary, which expands its cleaning range up to 5,000 square feet.

But, unlike other robots that require physical devices as barriers—usually a magnetic strip or a battery-powered “virtual wall”—the D7’s No-Go Lines can be programmed in the smartphone app. So if you want it to stay out of the guest room when your in-laws are visiting, just click on the app.

Credit: Neato Like many connected robot vacuums, the D7 maps your home so you can see where it cleaned and tell it where to vacuum.

We tried it out on the show floor at the IFA electronics show in Berlin, and found it to be as intuitive as an app can get.

In addition to your smartphone, you can control the D7 through Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and Facebook Chat.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Keith Barry Neato says the Botvac Connected D7 can clean up to a 5,000 square foot home.

The D7 also comes with side brushes and an upgraded spiral brush, which promises better cleanup of pet hair. The Neato vacuums we’ve tested already do a great job picking up dirt and debris, so we’re looking forward to the D7.

Neato says the D7 will go on sale later this year, and it will cost $799.