Bissell Zing 6489 Canister Vacuum Cleaner Review

As the rom-com troupe goes: The Bissell Zing 6489 (available at Amazon for $64.80) isn't the right vacuum, it's a right now vacuum. Retailing for around $50, the Zing is amongst the most affordable canister vacuums on the market. To that end, it performs up to its price point. The lack of any spinning brushes and the fact that it's a dust magnet, keep it from being a hidden gem. However, if you have a tiny apartment, need a vacuum you can carry home from the store, or need a cleaning tool to tide you over, this is the one to get.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan The Bissell Zing 6489 is much smaller than most other canisters.

So how well does a $50 canister vacuum actually work?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan All the controls are on the top.

Having been a vacuum tester since 2014, I've noticed that canisters tend to offer better specialized cleaning and reach. The Zing only offers the latter.

With only four inches of clearance, this Bissell has a nine-inch cleaning reach, meaning it'll have an easy time getting under your couch or bed. In terms of special cleaning attachments, most canisters have at least three or four. The Bissell really only has two: an extension wand and a dusting brush.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan The Zing is a dust magnet.

Aside from attachments, the Zing also lacked spinning brushes. A lack of a beater bar translated to weak performance on carpeted surfaces. It picked up around 31 percent of our testing dirt on short-pile and about 15 percent on deep-pile carpet. That's about on par with other vacuums in the sub-$100 range, but the Zing was a pain to push around. Even when we engaged the pressure release, the suction head tended to clamp to the floor.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan The brush head has no beater bar, so it can't really get dirt out of carpet.

Big cleaning in a small vacuum?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jonathan Chan The one luxury is that the Zing has a retractable cord.

Tipping the scales at 8.9 pounds, the Zing's compact design gives it a few boons. It has a 15.5-foot cord that retracts at the touch–or foot stomp–of a button. When not in use, this vacuum also stores well, the hose hooking onto the back of the canister.

Given its tiny stature, the Zing would be adequate for a tiny home or someone who just needs a vacuum in between professional cleaning service visits. Everyone else should check out our affordable upright roundup to find something much better on your budget.