The best lightweight vacuum cleaners of 2017

Dyson V8 Absolute

Best Overall

The Dyson V8 Absolute is aptly named, since it is absolutely the best lightweight vacuum. At just 5.6 pounds, the V8 offers the highest amount of suction for the least amount of weight. In fact, it's the only cordless vacuum we think can truly replace a corded model for most household cleaning.

During testing, we found that this cordless vacuum had 40 minutes of battery, which is more than enough power to deal with day-to-day messes. In our labs, the V8 picked up 88 percent of the dirt we put down for our tests. That's not just better than any other cordless vacuum we've tested—it also beats plenty of heavy, corded models.

The V8 does have some downsides. While it has a ton of attachments—including a powered brush head that's designed for hardwood floors, a motorized mini brush for cleaning upholstery, a soft brush for hardwood, a combination upholstery/bare floor tool, a crevice tool, and a soft dusting brush for computers and delicate items—they all have to be stored separately. If you've got limited space, they might be a pain to keep track of and swap.

The V8 is also quite expensive, retailing for around $600. However, if you want an ultra-lightweight vacuum that you can take out to clean your car, then come inside to get tracked-in dirt off the stairs and the dog hair off your drapes, this is the one to get.

